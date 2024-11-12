Adani Ent Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 0.23%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2903 and closed at ₹ 2910.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2932.4 and a low of ₹ 2892 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:08 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2910.3, 0.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79511.66, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2932.4 and a low of ₹2892 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2950.87 10 2925.90 20 2934.12 50 3005.33 100 3064.19 300 3101.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2937.03, ₹2971.32, & ₹2995.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2878.23, ₹2853.72, & ₹2819.43.

Adani Ent Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -59.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.95 & P/B is at 7.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 46.20% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.