Adani Ent Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -0.46%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2865.95 and closed at ₹ 2853.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2888.35 and a low of ₹ 2838 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:21 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2853.5, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78161.46, down by -0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2888.35 and a low of ₹2838 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2950.87 10 2925.90 20 2934.12 50 3005.33 100 3064.19 300 3101.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2909.85, ₹2951.35, & ₹2972.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2847.45, ₹2826.55, & ₹2785.05.

Adani Ent Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.24 & P/B is at 7.81.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 49.12% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.