Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3145 and closed at 3123.5. The stock reached a high of 3150 and a low of 3122.2 during the day.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3123.5, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 3150 and a low of 3122.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53129.20
103132.33
203078.37
503078.02
1003122.69
3003102.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3179.97, 3221.98, & 3253.97, whereas it has key support levels at 3105.97, 3073.98, & 3031.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -70.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.43% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price down -0.44% today to trade at 3123.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.56% & 0.53% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
