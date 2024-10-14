Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3145 and closed at ₹ 3123.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3150 and a low of ₹ 3122.2 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3123.5, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3150 and a low of ₹3122.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3129.20 10 3132.33 20 3078.37 50 3078.02 100 3122.69 300 3102.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3179.97, ₹3221.98, & ₹3253.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3105.97, ₹3073.98, & ₹3031.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -70.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.10 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.43% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.