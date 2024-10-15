Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are up by 0.63%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3118, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.73, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3127.55 and a low of ₹3093 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3129.20 10 3132.33 20 3078.37 50 3078.02 100 3122.69 300 3103.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3133.43, ₹3170.07, & ₹3190.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3076.83, ₹3056.87, & ₹3020.23.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -75.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.66% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.