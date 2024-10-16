Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3097.85, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81760.27, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3114.5 and a low of ₹3091.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3145.63 10 3129.07 20 3083.73 50 3077.42 100 3123.08 300 3103.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3122.07, ₹3143.28, & ₹3158.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3085.57, ₹3070.28, & ₹3049.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.55% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.