Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3103.95 and closed at 3097.85. The stock reached a high of 3114.5 and a low of 3091.45 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3097.85, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81760.27, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 3114.5 and a low of 3091.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53145.63
103129.07
203083.73
503077.42
1003123.08
3003103.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3122.07, 3143.28, & 3158.57, whereas it has key support levels at 3085.57, 3070.28, & 3049.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.55% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price down -0.2% today to trade at 3097.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
