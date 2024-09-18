Adani Ent share are up by 0.08%, Nifty up by 0.18%

At 18 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2977.15, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83264.1, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2984.05 and a low of ₹2968 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2973.55 10 2987.32 20 3028.09 50 3068.58 100 3102.61 300 3063.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2996.5, ₹3017.9, & ₹3039.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2953.1, ₹2931.1, & ₹2909.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -77.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.10% with a target price of ₹4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.