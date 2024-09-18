Adani Ent share are up by 0.08%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2974 and closed at 2977.15. The stock reached a high of 2984.05 and a low of 2968 during the session.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2977.15, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83264.1, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 2984.05 and a low of 2968 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52973.55
102987.32
203028.09
503068.58
1003102.61
3003063.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2996.5, 3017.9, & 3039.9, whereas it has key support levels at 2953.1, 2931.1, & 2909.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -77.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.10% with a target price of 4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Ent share price has gained 0.08% today to trade at 2977.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.22% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
