Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2998.95 and closed at ₹ 3016.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3031.7 and a low of ₹ 2969.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3119.76 10 3116.09 20 3095.56 50 3073.46 100 3123.21 300 3106.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3081.3, ₹3144.15, & ₹3188.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2974.3, ₹2930.15, & ₹2867.3.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 40.22% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.