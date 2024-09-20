Adani Ent share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2949.9 and closed at ₹ 3021.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3024.1 and a low of ₹ 2943.5 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3021.05, 2.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84427.4, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3024.1 and a low of ₹2943.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2974.67 10 2975.29 20 3015.87 50 3061.31 100 3100.84 300 3070.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2981.45, ₹3020.8, & ₹3066.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2896.55, ₹2851.0, & ₹2811.65.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -19.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.52 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}