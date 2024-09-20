Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Ent share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Adani Ent share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2949.9 and closed at 3021.05. The stock reached a high of 3024.1 and a low of 2943.5 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3021.05, 2.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84427.4, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of 3024.1 and a low of 2943.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52974.67
102975.29
203015.87
503061.31
1003100.84
3003070.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2981.45, 3020.8, & 3066.35, whereas it has key support levels at 2896.55, 2851.0, & 2811.65.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -19.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.52 .

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Ent share price up 2.67% today to trade at 3021.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.