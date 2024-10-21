Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -2.09%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3013.95 and closed at 2941.45. The stock reached a high of 3013.95 and a low of 2940.05 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2941.45, -2.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80978.61, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 3013.95 and a low of 2940.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53060.96
103095.08
203099.94
503069.86
1003118.07
3003107.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3034.7, 3065.0, & 3098.3, whereas it has key support levels at 2971.1, 2937.8, & 2907.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 43.81% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price down -2.09% today to trade at 2941.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.

