Adani Ent Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 4.6%, Nifty up by 0.94%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2090.1 and closed at ₹ 2284.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2286.75 and a low of ₹ 2030 during the day, indicating a significant upward movement in price.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:07 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2283, 4.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78081.6, up by 1.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2285.5 and a low of ₹2030 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2830.23 10 2891.28 20 2874.80 50 2983.38 100 3040.01 300 3098.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2426.73, ₹2666.47, & ₹2793.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2059.88, ₹1932.77, & ₹1693.03.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 1291.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.84 & P/B is at 5.94.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 86.38% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.