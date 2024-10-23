Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2839.9 and closed at ₹ 2873.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2877.95 and a low of ₹ 2823.7 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:04 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2873.6, 1.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80607.49, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2877.95 and a low of ₹2823.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3028.52 10 3087.08 20 3096.34 50 3067.09 100 3113.59 300 3107.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2912.8, ₹3002.4, & ₹3049.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2775.8, ₹2728.4, & ₹2638.8.

Adani Ent Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -0.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.37 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 47.20% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.