Adani Ent share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3046.25 and closed at 3054.85. The stock reached a high of 3080 and a low of 3039.05 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3054.85, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84827.54, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 3080 and a low of 3039.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52978.08
102974.65
203010.51
503059.23
1003099.76
3003074.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3071.28, 3098.02, & 3126.03, whereas it has key support levels at 3016.53, 2988.52, & 2961.78.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -34.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 38.48% with a target price of 4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Ent share price has gained 0.36% today to trade at 3054.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.12% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
