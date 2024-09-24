Adani Ent share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3046.25 and closed at ₹ 3054.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3080 and a low of ₹ 3039.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2978.08 10 2974.65 20 3010.51 50 3059.23 100 3099.76 300 3074.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3071.28, ₹3098.02, & ₹3126.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3016.53, ₹2988.52, & ₹2961.78.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -34.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 38.48% with a target price of ₹4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.