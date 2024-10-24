Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2844 and closed at 2866.2. The stock reached a high of 2875 and a low of 2808.2 during the session.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2866.2, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 2875 and a low of 2808.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52972.55
103052.90
203085.36
503059.87
1003108.95
3003107.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2867.33, 2902.62, & 2926.23, whereas it has key support levels at 2808.43, 2784.82, & 2749.53.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -44.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 47.58% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price up 1.07% today to trade at 2866.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
