Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2844 and closed at ₹ 2866.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2875 and a low of ₹ 2808.2 during the session.

At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2866.2, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2875 and a low of ₹2808.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2972.55 10 3052.90 20 3085.36 50 3059.87 100 3108.95 300 3107.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2867.33, ₹2902.62, & ₹2926.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2808.43, ₹2784.82, & ₹2749.53.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -44.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 47.58% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.