Adani Ent Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -2.56%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2269.75 and closed at ₹ 2199.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2292.5 during the day and a low of ₹ 2175.8, indicating some volatility in trading.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2199.85, -2.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79995.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2292.5 and a low of ₹2175.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2575.73 10 2736.51 20 2812.40 50 2952.80 100 3020.75 300 3091.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2308.37, ₹2368.83, & ₹2404.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2212.72, ₹2177.53, & ₹2117.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 516.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.39 & P/B is at 6.14.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 93.42% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.