Business News/ Markets / Adani Ent Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 3.67%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises had an opening price of 2166.05 and closed at 2228.6. The stock reached a high of 2239.1 and a low of 2142.1 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the stock closing higher than its opening price.

Adani EntShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:09 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2228.6, 3.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80056.18, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 2239.1 and a low of 2142.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52575.73
102736.51
202812.40
502952.80
1003020.75
3003091.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2251.9, 2350.8, & 2408.75, whereas it has key support levels at 2095.05, 2037.1, & 1938.2.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 516.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.14 & P/B is at 5.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 90.93% with a target price of 4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price has gained 3.67% today to trade at 2228.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0.07% each respectively.

