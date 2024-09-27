Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Adani Ent share are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Adani Ent share are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3125 and closed slightly lower at 3124.35. The stock reached a high of 3143 and a low of 3118 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:17 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3124.35, 0.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85764.6, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 3143 and a low of 3118 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53040.74
103006.03
203010.35
503058.36
1003100.03
3003084.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3149.43, 3180.22, & 3212.43, whereas it has key support levels at 3086.43, 3054.22, & 3023.43.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -56.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.40% with a target price of 4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Ent share price has gained 0.1% today to trade at 3124.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.14% & -0.08% each respectively.

