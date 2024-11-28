Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 3.27%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2446.35 and closed at 2476.75. The stock reached a high of 2526 and a low of 2400 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani EntShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Adani EntShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2476.75, 3.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79567.98, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 2526 and a low of 2400 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52462.08
102665.35
202783.87
502938.23
1003011.58
3003087.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2495.95, 2591.9, & 2768.8, whereas it has key support levels at 2223.1, 2046.2, & 1950.25.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 1314.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.33 & P/B is at 6.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 71.80% with a target price of 4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price up 3.27% today to trade at 2476.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.79% & -0.83% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 3.27%, Nifty down by -0.79%

    Popular in Markets

