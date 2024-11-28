Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 3.27%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2446.35 and closed at ₹ 2476.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2526 and a low of ₹ 2400 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2476.75, 3.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79567.98, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2526 and a low of ₹2400 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2462.08 10 2665.35 20 2783.87 50 2938.23 100 3011.58 300 3087.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2495.95, ₹2591.9, & ₹2768.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2223.1, ₹2046.2, & ₹1950.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 1314.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.33 & P/B is at 6.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 71.80% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.