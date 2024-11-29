Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2420, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79764.09, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2489 and a low of ₹2418.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2327.97 10 2587.45 20 2756.67 50 2922.48 100 3001.32 300 3082.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2507.97, ₹2580.28, & ₹2634.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2381.67, ₹2327.68, & ₹2255.37.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 482.31% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.16 & P/B is at 6.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 75.83% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.19% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.76% in june to 2.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.