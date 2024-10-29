Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -1.09%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2808 and closed at 2770.05. The stock reached a high of 2816.45 and a low of 2734 during the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Adani EntShare Price Today on 29-10-2024
Adani EntShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2770.05, -1.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80009.57, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 2816.45 and a low of 2734 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52823.71
102942.34
203037.33
503036.94
1003095.56
3003106.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2856.1, 2914.4, & 3006.4, whereas it has key support levels at 2705.8, 2613.8, & 2555.5.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -30.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 52.70% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price down -1.09% today to trade at 2770.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.14% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -1.09%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

142.60
01:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-4.5 (-3.06%)

Federal Bank share price

199.65
01:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
14.95 (8.09%)

Tata Motors share price

844.95
01:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-33.75 (-3.84%)

Tata Steel share price

147.30
01:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.15 (-1.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,452.40
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
899.5 (10.52%)

Piramal Pharma share price

252.20
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
5.8 (2.35%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

345.75
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-27 (-7.24%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

326.30
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-19.4 (-5.61%)

Ksb share price

787.15
12:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-44.75 (-5.38%)

Suzlon Energy share price

67.31
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.54 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

311.80
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
24.3 (8.45%)

Federal Bank share price

199.50
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
14.8 (8.01%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

550.50
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
36.2 (7.04%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,175.00
12:49 PM | 29 OCT 2024
72.1 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.