Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -1.09%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2808 and closed at ₹ 2770.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2816.45 and a low of ₹ 2734 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2770.05, -1.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80009.57, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2816.45 and a low of ₹2734 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2823.71 10 2942.34 20 3037.33 50 3036.94 100 3095.56 300 3106.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2856.1, ₹2914.4, & ₹3006.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2705.8, ₹2613.8, & ₹2555.5.

Adani Ent Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -30.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.37 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 52.70% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.