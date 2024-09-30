Adani Ent share are up by 1.31%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3131 and closed at ₹ 3172.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3207.85 and a low of ₹ 3115 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3172.05, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84611.22, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3207.85 and a low of ₹3115 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3098.69 10 3038.38 20 3018.48 50 3060.33 100 3102.25 300 3088.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3170.83, ₹3206.42, & ₹3233.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3107.83, ₹3080.42, & ₹3044.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -49.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.37% with a target price of ₹4230.50.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.