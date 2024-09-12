Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2938.15 and closed at 2934.70. The stock reached a high of 2956.45 and a low of 2927.50 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2934.7, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81749.22, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 2956.45 and a low of 2927.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52990.94
103014.66
203053.53
503084.92
1003105.95
3003047.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2974.97, 3013.93, & 3034.92, whereas it has key support levels at 2915.02, 2894.03, & 2855.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -54.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 44.15% with a target price of 4230.5.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price down -0.09% today to trade at 2934.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.28% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.