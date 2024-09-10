Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.53%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.53%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2966.65 and closed at 2949. The stock reached a high of 2978.2 and a low of 2947 during the session.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:08 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2949, -0.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81655.9, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 2978.2 and a low of 2947 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53016.93
103034.10
203073.63
503092.79
1003110.02
3003044.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2981.67, 2999.28, & 3026.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2936.87, 2909.68, & 2892.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -42.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 43.46% with a target price of 4230.5.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in june quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price down -0.53% today to trade at 2949 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.