Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2960.9 and closed at 2969.15. The stock reached a high of 3000 and a low of 2956.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:02 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2969.15, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82911.22, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 3000 and a low of 2956.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52975.91
103001.70
203042.80
503080.15
1003104.27
3003051.23

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -19.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.90 .

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price down -0.74% today to trade at 2969.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Chandra Prabhu International are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Enterprises share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.05
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.3 (1.52%)

Bandhan Bank

204.60
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
7.55 (3.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.10
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.74%)

Tata Power

444.45
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.65 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sammaan Capital

172.60
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
11.55 (7.17%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

738.55
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
49.05 (7.11%)

Campus Activewear

335.40
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
20.4 (6.48%)

IDBI Bank

93.34
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
5.4 (6.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue