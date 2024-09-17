Hello User
Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.82%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2993.45 and closed at 2959.95. The stock reached a high of 2993.45 during the day and a low of 2958.05.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2959.95, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83004.02, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 2993.45 and a low of 2958.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52969.57
102993.25
203034.27
503072.68
1003103.41
3003059.17

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -58.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.72 .

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price down -0.82% today to trade at 2959.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.02% each respectively.

