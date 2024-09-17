Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.82%, Nifty up by 0.11%

At 17 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2959.95, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83004.02, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2993.45 and a low of ₹2958.05 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2969.57
|10
|2993.25
|20
|3034.27
|50
|3072.68
|100
|3103.41
|300
|3059.17
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -58.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98%
The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Enterprises share price down -0.82% today to trade at ₹2959.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.02% each respectively.