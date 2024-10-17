Adani Enterprises share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.6%

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3099.65 and closed at 3028.20. The stock reached a high of 3099.65 and a low of 3027.70 during the day.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:15 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3028.2, -1.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81083.27, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of 3099.65 and a low of 3027.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53133.24
103126.02
203090.51
503076.12
1003123.51
3003105.40

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was 91.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 88.62 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in to 11.31% in the quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price down -1.86% today to trade at 3028.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.6% & -0.51% each respectively.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
