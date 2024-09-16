Adani Enterprises share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2983.1 and closed at 3000. The stock reached a high of 3025 and a low of 2972.1 during the session.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3000, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82994.78, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 3025 and a low of 2972.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52969.57
102993.25
203034.27
503072.68
1003103.41
3003054.68

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -23.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.25 .

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Enterprises share price up 1.06% today to trade at 3000 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Chandra Prabhu International are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.13% each respectively.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
