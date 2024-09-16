Adani Enterprises share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.14%

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3000, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82994.78, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3025 and a low of ₹2972.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -23.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised