Adani Enterprises share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2983.1 and closed at ₹ 3000. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3025 and a low of ₹ 2972.1 during the session.

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3000, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82994.78, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3025 and a low of ₹2972.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2969.57 10 2993.25 20 3034.27 50 3072.68 100 3103.41 300 3054.68

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -23.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.25 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}