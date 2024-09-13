Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1808.95 and closed at 1802.15. The stock reached a high of 1816.4 and a low of 1795.6 during the day.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1802.15, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82961.91, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 1816.4 and a low of 1795.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51857.85
101875.25
201875.83
501816.06
1001819.61
3001737.63

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -58.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 257.83 .

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.38% today to trade at 1802.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0% each respectively.

