Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1808.95 and closed at ₹ 1802.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1816.4 and a low of ₹ 1795.6 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1802.15, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82961.91, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1816.4 and a low of ₹1795.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1857.85 10 1875.25 20 1875.83 50 1816.06 100 1819.61 300 1737.63

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -58.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 257.83 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}