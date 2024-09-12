Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.14%, Nifty up by 0.36%

At 12 Sep 11:17 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1816.85, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81738.53, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1834 and a low of ₹1812.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1880.97 10 1882.40 20 1875.11 50 1815.53 100 1820.37 300 1733.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1851.9, ₹1886.4, & ₹1907.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1796.0, ₹1774.6, & ₹1740.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -65.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 258.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.13% with a target price of ₹1760.0.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.