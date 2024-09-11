Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.09%

At 11 Sep 11:11 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1854.35, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82045.8, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1860.7 and a low of ₹1835.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1890.18 10 1885.93 20 1871.56 50 1814.66 100 1820.65 300 1728.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1877.85, ₹1909.85, & ₹1926.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1829.0, ₹1812.15, & ₹1780.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -66.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 263.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.09% with a target price of ₹1760.0.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in june quarter.