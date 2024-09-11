Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1859.8 and closed at 1854.35. The stock reached a high of 1860.7 and a low of 1835.7 during the session.

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:11 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1854.35, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82045.8, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 1860.7 and a low of 1835.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51890.18
101885.93
201871.56
501814.66
1001820.65
3001728.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1877.85, 1909.85, & 1926.7, whereas it has key support levels at 1829.0, 1812.15, & 1780.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -66.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 263.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.09% with a target price of 1760.0.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price up 0.17% today to trade at 1854.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.15% each respectively.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
