Adani Green Energy share are up by 6.36%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1851.95 and closed at ₹ 1901.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1920 and a low of ₹ 1835 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:15 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1901.6, 6.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82975.18, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1920 and a low of ₹1835 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1826.10 10 1865.85 20 1874.05 50 1817.01 100 1817.35 300 1742.34

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 291.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 254.46 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}