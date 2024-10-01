Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.71%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1910.05 and closed at ₹ 1889.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1929.95 and a low of ₹ 1881 during the day.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:19 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1889.5, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84184.16, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1929.95 and a low of ₹1881 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2042.48 10 1983.75 20 1926.88 50 1862.29 100 1833.00 300 1793.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1962.7, ₹2023.85, & ₹2059.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1866.15, ₹1830.75, & ₹1769.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -47.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 270.75 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.74% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.