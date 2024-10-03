Adani Green Energy share are down by -4.29%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1869.25 and closed at ₹ 1803.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1869.25 and a low of ₹ 1801.65 during the session.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1803.55, -4.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.79, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1869.25 and a low of ₹1801.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1979.68 10 1990.71 20 1927.52 50 1867.89 100 1834.83 300 1797.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1916.33, ₹1947.72, & ₹1965.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1866.78, ₹1848.62, & ₹1817.23.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 40.29% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 268.23 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.78% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.