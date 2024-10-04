Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.45%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:19 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1816.7, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82810.43, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1837.55 and a low of ₹1778.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1979.68 10 1990.71 20 1927.52 50 1867.89 100 1834.83 300 1798.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1858.48, ₹1909.97, & ₹1951.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1765.63, ₹1724.27, & ₹1672.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 12.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 257.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.98% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.