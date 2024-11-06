Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1654.75 and closed at 1657.55. The stock reached a high of 1662 and a low of 1636.30 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Adani Green EnergyShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Adani Green EnergyShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1657.55, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79952.31, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 1662 and a low of 1636.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51622.34
101654.17
201711.20
501829.99
1001812.86
3001816.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1668.73, 1692.37, & 1729.73, whereas it has key support levels at 1607.73, 1570.37, & 1546.73.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -58.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 257.02 & P/B is at 24.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.61% with a target price of 1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price up 0.93% today to trade at 1657.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.39% & 0.6% each respectively.

6 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
