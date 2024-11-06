Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1654.75 and closed at ₹ 1657.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1662 and a low of ₹ 1636.30 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1657.55, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79952.31, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1662 and a low of ₹1636.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1622.34 10 1654.17 20 1711.20 50 1829.99 100 1812.86 300 1816.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1668.73, ₹1692.37, & ₹1729.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1607.73, ₹1570.37, & ₹1546.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -58.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 257.02 & P/B is at 24.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.61% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.