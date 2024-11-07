Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -2.96%, Nifty down by -1.14%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1670.75, -2.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79682.14, down by -0.87%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1731.95 and a low of ₹1665 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1621.97 10 1644.22 20 1704.05 50 1823.83 100 1810.33 300 1815.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1760.53, ₹1795.87, & ₹1857.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1663.28, ₹1601.37, & ₹1566.03.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 4.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 269.04 & P/B is at 25.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.67% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.