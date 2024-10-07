Adani Green Energy share are down by -2.6%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1792.05 and closed at ₹ 1755. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1817.6 and a low of ₹ 1735 during the day.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:19 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1755, -2.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81469.02, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1817.6 and a low of ₹1735 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1876.70 10 1961.52 20 1916.68 50 1871.31 100 1835.08 300 1799.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1830.6, ₹1860.3, & ₹1885.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1775.6, ₹1750.3, & ₹1720.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -39.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 256.31 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.85% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}