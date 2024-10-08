Adani Green Energy share are up by 1.7%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1749.15 and closed at 1783.90. The stock reached a high of 1791.70 and a low of 1725.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1783.9, 1.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81424.43, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 1791.7 and a low of 1725.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51876.70
101961.52
201916.68
501871.31
1001835.08
3001801.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1800.1, 1847.65, & 1880.2, whereas it has key support levels at 1720.0, 1687.45, & 1639.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 249.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.00% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price up 1.7% today to trade at 1783.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
