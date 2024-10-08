Adani Green Energy share are up by 1.7%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1749.15 and closed at ₹ 1783.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1791.70 and a low of ₹ 1725.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1783.9, 1.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81424.43, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1791.7 and a low of ₹1725.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1876.70 10 1961.52 20 1916.68 50 1871.31 100 1835.08 300 1801.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1800.1, ₹1847.65, & ₹1880.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1720.0, ₹1687.45, & ₹1639.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 249.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.00% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.