Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1830.36
|10
|1936.42
|20
|1909.85
|50
|1872.03
|100
|1834.97
|300
|1802.64
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1849.25, ₹1883.85, & ₹1945.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1752.8, ₹1690.95, & ₹1656.35.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -53.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.53% with a target price of ₹1998.00.
The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.
Adani Green Energy share price down -0.33% today to trade at ₹1807.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.6% & 0.38% each respectively.
