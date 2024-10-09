Hello User
Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1849.75 and closed at 1807.70. The stock reached a high of 1849.75 and a low of 1805.30 during the day.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1807.7, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81942.39, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 1849.75 and a low of 1805.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51830.36
101936.42
201909.85
501872.03
1001834.97
3001802.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1849.25, 1883.85, & 1945.7, whereas it has key support levels at 1752.8, 1690.95, & 1656.35.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -53.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.53% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.33% today to trade at 1807.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.6% & 0.38% each respectively.

