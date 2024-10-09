Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1849.75 and closed at ₹ 1807.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1849.75 and a low of ₹ 1805.30 during the day.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1807.7, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942.39, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1849.75 and a low of ₹1805.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1830.36 10 1936.42 20 1909.85 50 1872.03 100 1834.97 300 1802.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1849.25, ₹1883.85, & ₹1945.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1752.8, ₹1690.95, & ₹1656.35.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -53.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.53% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.