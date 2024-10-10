Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.14%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1800 and closed at 1782.35. The stock reached a high of 1804.5 and a low of 1767.25 during the day.

Published10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:02 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1782.35, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81742.03, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 1804.5 and a low of 1767.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51812.48
101914.58
201907.28
501873.99
1001835.86
3001804.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1816.17, 1852.03, & 1870.12, whereas it has key support levels at 1762.22, 1744.13, & 1708.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -54.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 253.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.10% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 60.94% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.14% today to trade at 1782.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.34% each respectively.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
