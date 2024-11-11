Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -0.51%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1592.5 and closed at ₹ 1586.35. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 1599.15 and a low of ₹ 1575.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1586.35, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79956.22, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1599.15 and a low of ₹1575 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1642.59 10 1632.47 20 1675.54 50 1804.67 100 1802.64 300 1813.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1631.82, ₹1660.23, & ₹1675.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1588.17, ₹1572.93, & ₹1544.52.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -51.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 249.87 & P/B is at 23.94. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.93% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.